18th annual River Bend Quilt Show is underway

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The 18th annual River Bend Quilt Show is underway at the Mishawaka Library.

The show features 57 hand-quilted works of art on display, including a glow-in-the-dark ghost quilt.

Visitors can pick up a guide and read a bio about each quilt pattern. They can also vote for their favorite one.

“It’s kind of fun to go along and just be thinking, why does this one really speak to me, what is it about this one that i really like,” said Linda Harper, an organizer of the show. “And it’s fun to cast your votes.”

The River Bend Quilt Show will take place on Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The show is free to attend.

