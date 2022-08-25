Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run

Shad Jeffrey
Shad Jeffrey(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been taken into custody in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a local retired priest who was riding a bicycle.

Father Jan Klimczyk, a retired priest in residence at Holy Family Parish in South Bend, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that Shad Jeffrey is the suspect. According to the St. joseph County Jail’s website, Jeffrey has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash. However, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to release more details about his charges.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One teen was revived and the second was pronounced dead.
Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Father Jan Klimczyk
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County hit-and-run crash identified as retired priest at Holy Family Parish
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a...
Deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell deemed police justifiable

Latest News

WNDU FAW
WNDU WEATHER NOON THURSDAY
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
Police are searching for a suspect after Whiteland Community High School student was shot and...
16-year-old student dead after Greenwood shooting
Families who get referrals can receive free clothing for their children.
Christ Child Society opens clothing center for the school year