Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been taken into custody in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a local retired priest who was riding a bicycle.

Father Jan Klimczyk, a retired priest in residence at Holy Family Parish in South Bend, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that Shad Jeffrey is the suspect. According to the St. joseph County Jail’s website, Jeffrey has been charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash. However, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to release more details about his charges.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.