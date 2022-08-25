SBPD welcomes 10 new officers, seeks more hires

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You’ll soon see some new faces on the streets of South Bend!

The South Bend Police Department swore in 10 new officers during Thursday morning’s Board of Public Safety meeting. This is the largest group in the department’s recent history.

Chief Scott Ruszkowski said these new hires will make a huge difference both for the city and within the department.

“We’re down operating at 212 right now that’s on our roster,” Chief Ruszkowski said. “But when you throw in military leave, sick, injured, vacation, things of that nature, that really takes us down a lot lower. So a lot of officers have been working double shifts to cover those gaps.”

The South Bend Police Department is still hiring. They’re hosting another one-day hiring event this Saturday!

If you’re interested in potential careers with the South Bend Police Department, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One teen was revived and the second was pronounced dead.
Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Father Jan Klimczyk
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County hit-and-run crash identified as retired priest at Holy Family Parish
Shad Jeffrey
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run

Latest News

Brandon Wilkerson
LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest
Progress on new dinosaur museum and chocolate factory.
Progress on new dinosaur museum and chocolate factory
A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to...
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’
Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer.
Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer
A “Radiothon” hosted by our reporting partners at WKVI is raising money to help underprivileged...
Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids