SBPD welcomes 10 new officers, seeks more hires

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You’ll soon see some new faces on the streets of South Bend!

The South Bend Police Department swore in 10 new officers during Thursday morning’s Board of Public Safety meeting. This is the largest group in the department’s recent history.

Chief Scott Ruszkowski said these new hires will make a huge difference both for the city and within the department.

“We’re down operating at 212 right now that’s on our roster,” Chief Ruszkowski said. “But when you throw in military leave, sick, injured, vacation, things of that nature, that really takes us down a lot lower. So a lot of officers have been working double shifts to cover those gaps.”

The South Bend Police Department is still hiring. They’re hosting another one-day hiring event this Saturday!

If you’re interested in potential careers with the South Bend Police Department, simply click here.

