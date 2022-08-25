Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County.

Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.

The victim is Ivan Lee Shaw, 49, of Niles. Police say an argument broke out between the two men, who were related, before the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance, Cass County Prosecutor’s Office and the Western Michigan University Office of Medical Examiner.

