Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

(KCTV5 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County.

Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.

The victim is Ivan Lee Shaw, 49, of Niles. Police say an argument broke out between the two men, who were related, before the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance, Cass County Prosecutor’s Office and the Western Michigan University Office of Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One teen was revived and the second was pronounced dead.
Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Father Jan Klimczyk
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County hit-and-run crash identified as retired priest at Holy Family Parish
South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a...
Deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell deemed police justifiable
Rhema Harris
17-year-old charged; 14-year-old arrested in death of St. Joe Co. corrections officer

Latest News

Families who get referrals can receive free clothing for their children.
Christ Child Society opens clothing center for the school year
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy, Scattered PM T-Storms - clipped version
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Shooting of Dante Kittrell found to be 'justified'.
Shooting of Dante Kittrell found to be 'justified'