Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County.

Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body.

When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near an outdoor recreational area on the property.

Detectives are taking additional measures to confirm the identity of the body.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One teen was revived and the second was pronounced dead.
Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Father Jan Klimczyk
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County hit-and-run crash identified as retired priest at Holy Family Parish
Shad Jeffrey
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run

Latest News

Notre Dame Football Update
Notre Dame Football Update
5th annual CLW Radiothon
5th annual Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises funds for kids in rural Indiana
Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town.
Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’
16 News Now stopped by IU South Bend’s campus to speak with students on how they feel about...
IU South Bend students react to student loan forgiveness plan