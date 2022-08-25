Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County.

Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body.

When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near an outdoor recreational area on the property.

Detectives are taking additional measures to confirm the identity of the body.

