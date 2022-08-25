Medical Moment: A new targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer

(WNDU) - Nearly 2,000,000 people will be told they have cancer this year.

The first line of defense usually involves chemotherapy, and the number of people who will need chemo is expected to double in the next 20 years. Now, a new study shows a treatment last used in a the 90′s could be a better delivery system for chemo.

Stephen Lynch was thrown a curve ball a few years ago when a colonoscopy revealed he had cancer.

“And kind of a fear shoots through you, you know,” Lynch recalled. “You go from, ‘Oh, I’m healthy,’ to, ‘No problem,’ to, ‘I have a mass.’”

Then, his thoughts went to his kids.

“I want to see them grow up,” Lynch said. “And the idea that you might have some disease that robs you of being able to see that is really sad.”

Chemo and surgery held it at bay for a year, then, two lesions showed up in his liver. ‘

It had advanced to stage 4. His care team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital recommended the only FDA-approved HAI pump that delivers chemo directly to the liver.

“It’s the size of a hockey puck, and we actually install it in the abdominal wall,” said Ryan Merkow, a surgical oncologist at Lurie Cancer Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A catheter attaches to the pump, delivering into a main artery feeding into the liver.

“It’s unique in that we can deliver very high doses of chemotherapy into the liver at concentrations of 3 to 400 times what the liver would normally seek compared to systemic chemotherapy.” Dr. Merkow explained.

The chemo doesn’t exit the liver and doesn’t affect the rest of the body. With standard chemo, Lynch had a 50 percent chance of no recurrence. With the new pump, his chances increase to 80 percent.

A recent scan showed no evidence of cancer, allowing Lynch to stop worrying about cancer and focus on his family.

“I know I’ve got today,” Lynch said. “I know everything’s good, right now. So, let’s live it up and enjoy, enjoy that.”

A tiny group of people with rectal cancer just experienced something of a scientific miracle: their cancer simply vanished after an experimental treatment.

In a very small trial done by doctors at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, patients took a drug called dostarlimab for six months.

The trial resulted in every single one of their tumors disappearing.

The trial group included just 18 people, and there’s still more to be learned about how the treatment worked. But some scientists say these kinds of results have never been seen in the history of cancer research.

Dr. Hanna Sanoff of the University of North Carolina’s Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center joined NPR’s All Things Considered to outline how this drug works and what it could mean for the future of cancer research. Although she was not involved with the study, Dr. Sanoff has written about the results.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.