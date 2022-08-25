Marshall County Police searching for missing woman

Shelby Leigh Yanez
Shelby Leigh Yanez(Office of the Marshall County Sheriff)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police need your help as they search for a missing woman.

Shelby Leigh Yanez AKA Shelby Leigh Hyde, 30, was reported as a missing person on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say Shelby had been living in La Paz and was last seen in the Elkhart area on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 3 p.m.

Shelby is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She has a small tattoo on her left wrist, stars tattooed on her back, and stars tattooed on top of one of her feet.

Shelby was last seen wearing a tank top with skulls and butterflies on it, gray leggings, and flip flops. She was also carrying a black duffel bag with the word “PINK” in white lettering.

If you have seen Shelby recently or know her current whereabouts, please call Sgt. Jordan Rans at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department 574-936- 3187.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One teen was revived and the second was pronounced dead.
Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun
Father Jan Klimczyk
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County hit-and-run crash identified as retired priest at Holy Family Parish
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students
South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a...
Deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell deemed police justifiable

Latest News

This month’s theme is “Dog Days of Summer."
Elkhart celebrates August ArtWalk
Police say an argument broke out between the two men, who were related, before the shooting.
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that Shad Jeffrey is the suspect.
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run
The dog days of summer are upon us... and that's the theme of Thursday night's ArtWalk in...
ArtWalk: Dog Days of Summer