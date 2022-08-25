Marshall County Police searching for missing woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County Police need your help as they search for a missing woman.

Shelby Leigh Yanez AKA Shelby Leigh Hyde, 30, was reported as a missing person on Sunday, Aug. 21. Police say Shelby had been living in La Paz and was last seen in the Elkhart area on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 3 p.m.

Shelby is 5′5″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She has a small tattoo on her left wrist, stars tattooed on her back, and stars tattooed on top of one of her feet.

Shelby was last seen wearing a tank top with skulls and butterflies on it, gray leggings, and flip flops. She was also carrying a black duffel bag with the word “PINK” in white lettering.

If you have seen Shelby recently or know her current whereabouts, please call Sgt. Jordan Rans at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department 574-936- 3187.

