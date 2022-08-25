LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

TRAIL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte police officer has resigned after being accused of having sex outside of a bar in Trail Creek.

Brandon Wilkerson, 35, was arrested for public indecency and public intoxication on Aug. 12 after a police officer said he saw Wilkerson near a pickup truck at Evergreen Plaza off U.S. 20 with his pants down and engaging in what appeared to be sexual activity.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that Wilkerson’s blood-alcohol level was tested at nearly twice the legal limit at the time of his arrest. He was off duty and driving his own personal vehicle.

Wilkerson was placed on five days of automatic suspension without pay before he resigned. He had been with the department since 2013.

He received the Medal of Distinguished Service in June for safely disarming a man who walked outside and pointed a loaded rifle at officers during a domestic dispute.

Brandon Wilkerson (Northwest Indiana Times)

