LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAIL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte police officer has resigned after being accused of having sex outside of a bar in Trail Creek.

Brandon Wilkerson, 35, was arrested for public indecency and public intoxication on Aug. 12 after a police officer said he saw Wilkerson near a pickup truck at Evergreen Plaza off U.S. 20 with his pants down and engaging in what appeared to be sexual activity.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that Wilkerson’s blood-alcohol level was tested at nearly twice the legal limit at the time of his arrest. He was off duty and driving his own personal vehicle.

Wilkerson was placed on five days of automatic suspension without pay before he resigned. He had been with the department since 2013.

He received the Medal of Distinguished Service in June for safely disarming a man who walked outside and pointed a loaded rifle at officers during a domestic dispute.

Brandon Wilkerson
Brandon Wilkerson(Northwest Indiana Times)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Progress on new dinosaur museum and chocolate factory

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town.

News

Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A “Radiothon” hosted by our reporting partners at WKVI is raising money to help underprivileged kids in rural Indiana.

Latest News

News

IU South Bend students react to plan for student loan forgiveness

Updated: 33 minutes ago
16 News Now spoke with students who both have loans and don't—and reaction was mixed.

News

Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body.

News

SBPD welcomes 10 new officers, seeks more hires

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
On Thursday, the South Bend Police Department welcomed 10 new officers and they are still seeking more people considering a career in law enforcement.

News

10 new SBPD officers sworn in

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

IU South Bend students react to student loan forgiveness plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
16 News Now stopped by IU South Bend’s campus to speak with students on how they feel about President Biden’s decision to forgive billions in student loan debt.

News

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
A LaPorte police officer has resigned after being accused of having sex outside of a bar in Trail Creek.