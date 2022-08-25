IU South Bend students react to student loan forgiveness plan

By Lauren Moss
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now stopped by IU South Bend’s campus to speak with students on how they feel about President Biden’s decision to forgive billions in student loan debt.

The government will forgive up to $10,000 dollars for people making less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients can receive $20,000 in loan forgiveness. And the pause on federal student loan payments will extend through the end of this year.

The move is dividing Americans and members of Congress. On Thursday, one day after Biden’s decision was announced, 16 News Now spoke with students who both have loans and don’t—and reaction was mixed.

“Any help they can give would be so great,” one student says. “Because it is so expensive to learn and become successful, which is hard when you come from different backgrounds. And so many factors go into it.”

“I don’t have any loans, but I feel like forgiving student loans isn’t worth it for tax dollars,” another student says. “Because, if you really wanted to, you could have gotten a scholarship. Or if you were responsible, you could pay it off without needing loans.”

“A lot of places require a degree of some kind, but people aren’t making the kind of money where it’s easy to repay it,” another student added. “I think this will help a lot of people, and it might help the economy. People can spend more, buy more. I know a lot of people who can’t afford a home because they have student loan payments every month.”

More information about the application process is expected in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame Football Update

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

5th annual Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises funds for kids in rural Indiana

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
The 5th annual Cherly Lyn Welter family Charitable Foundation Radiothon continues to raise money for struggling kids in rural Indiana schools.

News

Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town.

News

Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body.

Latest News

News

30-year-old woman from Marshall County missing

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

North Liberty residents frustrated with trash not being collected

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Crime

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Brandon Wilkerson, 35, was arrested for public indecency and public intoxication on Aug. 12.

News

Progress on new dinosaur museum and chocolate factory

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’

Updated: 53 minutes ago
A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town.

News

Medical Moment: New targeted chemo treatment kills colorectal cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago