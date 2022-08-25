First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy, Scattered PM T-Storms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Some sunshine to begin the day with increasing clouds quickly from the west. By lunchtime the scattered showers will begin to move in from the west. Throughout the afternoon and evening there is a chance for a few scattered thunderstorms to move through. Brief heavy downpours are possible. It will be warm and muggy throughout the afternoon. High of 84 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible until just after midnight. A few sprinkles or light showers could linger into the early hours of Friday morning. It will remain mostly cloudy, mild and muggy overnight. Low of 65 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds clearing during the first half of the day with sunshine breaking out in the afternoon. Rain chances come to an end before the sun comes up, we stay dry for Friday. It will be warm and muggy through the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. High of 80 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny throughout the day with no chance of rain. It will stay warm and muggy with elevated humidity throughout the weekend. Highs will be back in the middle 80s. High of 84 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Turning warmer heading into Sunday, highs could be in the upper 80s to low 90s. We will have sunshine to begin the day. Increasing clouds and the chance for scattered thunderstorms later in the evening. Leading into Monday the scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue. Most of next week will be dry and temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Staying mild through the beginning of September and through Labor Day Weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, August 24th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 87

Wednesday’s Low: 58

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.