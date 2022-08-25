Elkhart celebrates August ArtWalk

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 25, 2022
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart will celebrate August’s ArtWalk on Thursday, August 25.

This month’s theme is “Dog Days of Summer,” and guests are encouraged to bring their furry friends on a leash.

The free, self-guided, public event will take place downtown and will include a pet-friendly experience with special vendors.

Activities will take place from 5 - 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

