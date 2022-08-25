Christ Child Society opens clothing center for the school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Christ Child Society is making sure every child is prepared for the new school year.

Their clothing center is now open through mid-December.

Families who get referrals can receive free clothing for their children.

Children ages 1 – 14 can receive brand new winter coats, hats, gloves, clothing, brand-new shoes, and school uniforms if needed.

Books and dental supplies are also handed out.

The Christ Child Society opened the clothing center in early August and have already served nearly a thousand St. Joseph County children.

The clothing center is open on Wednesdays through mid-December, plus select Thursdays and Sundays through mid-December.

