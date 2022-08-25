Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Of course, you’ve heard of home delivery—but how about a literal home delivery?

A new company called Bendr is delivering modular homes for infill development! That means they place houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town.

Bendr’s founder Shane Williams-Inez says they’ve got around 250 properties that they’re looking to develop. There’s hope that these kinds of projects could help the affordable housing crisis.

“So, for example, a new construction home could be $300,000, whereas a modular—many times—is a third of that,” Williams-Inez says. “So, getting a lower price point for homes is a good move for us. Just because of the current condition of the economy and what’s to come the next 14 months. Home prices have continued to raise, but wages necessarily haven’t raised at the same rate. So, we want families to have a roof over their heads without breaking the bank, essentially.”

Thursday’s home installation was on S. Taylor Street, and it’s the first one to go up. 16 News Now is told there are many more to come around South Bend.

