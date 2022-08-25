5th annual Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises funds for kids in rural Indiana

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - The Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation was started by local sports radio legend, Harold Welter, in honor of his daughter who lost her life in a car crash the night before her senior year Homecoming dance.

The annual radiothon, held at WKVI, where Harold Welter announced sports radio for nearly 60-years, has helped the foundation to reach a new milestone each year.

This year, Welter said they hoped to raise just one more dollar than last year.

“Our goal for the radiothon is to accumulate $38,001. That’s $1 more than we got in last year’s radiothon,” said Harold Welter.

If they raised that amount, the foundation could have the number of grants available for schools by one-third, taking them from giving out 45 grants to 60 grants this year.

“Definitely helps the community, and most importantly, it’s a grant that helps the kids. It’s not for something you know, a project outside or something that the students don’t see, it’s for the students themselves where everybody can benefit,” said Justin Croy, a teacher at Culver Community Middle/High School.

Teachers like Croy, were able to easily apply for one of the Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation’s grants to help individual students who may be struggling.

“And usually, you can’t go write a grant, or get something from a budget for one student. It’s programmatic, it’s for an entire classroom,” said Stephanie Jones, an Author, Speaker, and On-Air Radiothon Volunteer.

Volunteers told 16 News Now, that The Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation has filled a gap in the community, as there is no other foundation like it.

“If you are struggling in any area of your life, find a way to make a difference. And that’s what Harold’s done his entire career,” Jones said.

Harold Welter made this year’s radiothon special by honoring his late friend Jackie Walorski. Making a pledge to match donations made in her name.

“Jackie was a big supporter of the Cheryl Lyn Welter Charitable Foundation, so the Welter family is matching $1000 that will be given in her name for those that want to honor her in that way,” Welter said.

“Harold’s such a great guy, he’s been so great to our community for the past about 60 years now, and we know that that’s going to continue in the future through this Foundation,” Croy told 16 News Now.

Unfortunately, according to Welter, the foundation was not able to reach their goal this year. Instead, they raised $32,000.

If you would like to donate to the Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation you can:

- Text ‘Cheryl’ to 71777

- Visit cherylskidsfund.org

- Mail a check to

Cheryl Lynn Welter Family Charitable Foundation

1006 Edgewood Drive, Knox, IN, 46534

- Call 574-850-8853

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.