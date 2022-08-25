16-year-old student dead after Greenwood shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WTHR) — Police are searching for a suspect after a Whiteland Community High School student was shot and killed while waiting for a school bus Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Winterwood and Providence drives, which is near U.S. 31 and East Worthsville Road, in Greenwood shortly before 7 a.m.

Greenwood Assistant Chief of Police Matt Fillenwarth confirmed the victim was a 16-year-old boy, who was a sophomore at Whiteland and recently transferred to the school district.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, and the victim was shot multiple times. Fillenwarth said the victim was waiting for the school bus with several other people when the suspect approached him. Those witnesses ran before the victim was shot, and the suspect left the scene on foot.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess told 13News multiple agencies have responded to search for a suspect.

An Indiana State Police helicopter and ATF K-9 were among the search efforts.

A spokesperson with Greenwood Community Schools said their schools were initially placed on lockdown out of precaution.

At 7:45 a.m., Greenwood High School posted on social media that the school had shifted from a lockdown to a lockout situation, with exterior doors locked and students remaining in place unless given administrative approval and escort.

In a statement, Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp. Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray expressed condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Spray also stated that extra officers have been brought into the district’s school buildings and counselors will be on hand to help students deal with the incident.

The full statement:

“It is a sad day for The Clark-Pleasant school community. It is with a heavy heart that we report that one of our high school students has died after being shot near his bus stop earlier this morning, near US 31 and Worthsville Road. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and also to his classmates and teachers at Whiteland Community High School. Greenwood Police are handling the investigation, interviewing witnesses and searching for the suspect near the scene. Clark-Pleasant Police Department is securing all of our school buildings today and extra officers have been brought in to assist. Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation will bring in additional mental health/grief counselors to help students deal with this tragic incident as needed. We will have more information on the investigation as we get it.”

