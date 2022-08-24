Xavier Watts to play on both sides of the ball for Irish

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The injury to wide receiver Avery Davis leaves an already thin position group even thinner.

However, Head Coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish are planning to fill that void by having one player see action on both sides of the ball.

Safety Xavier Watts began taking reps with the wide receivers during fall camp to help fill the void left by Davis’s torn ACL. Watts is going to have to do it all this season, as he will still be on the field as a safety and on the field for special teams.

Safeties Coach Chris O’Leary has a simple message for Watts.

“Stay ready, just stay ready,” O’Leary says. “He’s going to help us on both sides. He is a tremendous football player in general. He’s a smart player. So, we’re balancing right now. We’re sharing, and he’s going to help us on both sides. He’s going to help us on special teams. He’s going to have a huge impact on gameday.”

When Freeman asked Watts about playing on both sides of the ball, Watts said it was a no-brainer.

“Coach Freeman approached me about it, asked me, told me it was fully my decision,” Watts says. “Just asked me would I be open to playing both ways, and of course I said yes. Why would I turn that down? So obviously he said wide outs are a little bit down. I wanted to help out the team, just help out both ways.”

Davis addressed his injury on social media this past weekend, thanking his teammates and supporters, and ensuring them that he’ll be there to support the team this season however he can.

