WNDU kicks off new era of Notre Dame football with ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ Preseason Special

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The much-anticipated 2022 Notre Dame football season is about to begin.

And the 16 Sports Team is counting you down with the “Countdown to Kickoff” Preseason Special on WNDU-TV. This Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m., Chuck Freeby, Matt Loch, and Drew Sanders will break down all the storylines from the offseason.

New head football coach Marcus Freeman talks one-on-one with Chuck Freeby about his road to Notre Dame, about recruiting, and his players. Tyler Buchner weighs in on his role as starting quarterback, and members of the Irish coaching staff provide their perspective on the team.

Plus, take a deep dive into the new season as we breakdown the schedule, look at the players to watch, and the keys to the season. And watch for a preview of Notre Dame’s season opener against Ohio State.

It’s a full hour of preseason coverage on WNDU-TV, your home for Notre Dame Football. Be sure to tune in!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.