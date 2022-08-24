Tax abatement approved for electric vehicle battery plant

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An electric vehicle battery plant, called Ultium Cells LLC, is one step closer to possibly coming to New Carlisle.

The St. Joe County Council approved a tax abatement at a meeting Tuesday night.

The project would be a joint venture between General Motors and LG.

“Two of the biggest companies in the world, one of them that is the biggest auto maker in the united states, a company that has had a track record in our community before,” said President of the South bend Regional Chamber of Commerce Jeff Rea.

Officials list the total project price tag at $2.5 billion.

“A 2.5 billion dollar investment in this community to say is huge would be a major under statement .... hoping this facility will come to our area,” said President of the St. Joseph County Council Rafael Morton.

The company expects to hire 1,600 employees.

Employees would receive extensive training.

“And the data is very clear that we need these jobs. that we are going sideways in terms of our employment and that this is the kind of thing that deserves our attention,” St. Joseph County Council Member Dick Pfeil.

“But the company is in a position where they are trying to decide between us and other candidates and that decision needs to be made here shortly in the next couple of weeks per the company...but we need to be competitive, we need to move this project forward. we believe this is a fantastic project for the community,” said St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol.

The company already has three locations in or around the Midwest.

“Where it makes sense to do whatever we can to make sure this happens. this is once in a generation, maybe multiple generations projects,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney.

The county council will meet again next month.

If approved, and if Ultium chooses New Carlisle, construction would begin in the spring of 2023.

