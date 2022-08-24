State trooper, sheriff’s deputy killed in helicopter crash, authorities say

The interstate roadways were shut down following the incident, but they have since reopened, according to officials.
By Paige Hill and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A helicopter crash in Tennessee resulted in the deaths of a sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper, according to authorities.

The helicopter crash occurred Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, temporarily shutting down an interstate highway, WVLT reported.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed the deaths of one of their troopers and a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a press conference Tuesday night.

“While the investigation is ongoing, please give the families their privacies,” a THP spokesperson said. “Today is a very tragic day for law enforcement.”

Officials identified the trooper in the crash as Sergeant Lee Russell.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Bell 206 helicopter struck a power line and crashed in a wooded area on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, around 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Dan Hostetler witnessed the incident as he was heading back to Chattanooga on the interstate. He said he saw a black helicopter flying in circles, describing it as moving “erratically.”

Hostetler said the helicopter then “dipped” and “waggled” before it hit a power line that crossed over the highway. He said the power line started gliding down towards him as he was on the highway and he was afraid it would land on him.

“I slammed on the brakes and stopped about two car lengths from the line,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation confirmed to WVLT that the helicopter struck the power lines and caused them to fall across the roadway, resulting in its temporary closure.

Officials intend to further investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
Father Jan Klimczyk
Bicyclist killed in St. Joseph County hit-and-run crash identified as retired priest at Holy Family Parish
Rhema Harris
17-year-old charged; 14-year-old arrested in death of St. Joe Co. corrections officer
It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road.
Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash
Teen shot and killed while playing with gun in DeKalb County.
Police: Teen charged after shooting, killing twin brother while playing with gun

Latest News

FILE - A federal jury found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiracy Tuesday. Whitmer...
Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism
Check for travel scams before you pack your bags
The map shows locations where students can access free internet while not at school.
Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive map to help students find free Wi-Fi
One teen was revived and the second was pronounced dead.
Police investigating after teens found unresponsive at McNaughton Park
No criminal charges will be filed against the officers involved in the shooting death of Dante...
Shooting death of Dante Kittrell deemed justifiable homicide