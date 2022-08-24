Southold Dance Theater to hold auditions for The Nutcracker

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may not feel like winter yet, but the Southold Dance Theater is gearing up for the holiday season.

They are holding auditions for The Nutcracker on Saturday, August 27 starting at 10 a.m.

The audition fee is $25, which includes a Nutcracker t-shirt. No experience is necessary.

The Nutcracker will take place December 9-11 at the Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend.

For more information on auditions, click here.

