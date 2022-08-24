Snoop Dogg releases new children’s animated series on YouTube

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg is entering the world of children’s programming with a new animated kids’ series.

“Doggyland - Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” launched on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Snoop Dogg partnered with Claude Brooks, the Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the children’s franchise “Hip Hop Harry,” and singer/songwriter October London on the project.

The series features a colorful cast of dogs who use song, dance and rap to help teach social, emotional and cognitive skills aimed at toddlers to 8-year-old kids.

The rapper voices the main character, Bow Wizzle, who is the adult mentor to the rest of the cast.

Snoop Dogg said as a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to him to build positive and educational environments for all children.

New episodes are planned to be released every Tuesday.

The series also has an accompanying album available on all streaming platforms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.