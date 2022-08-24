Police investigating after teens found unresponsive near McNaughton Park

(None)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after two teens were found unresponsive near McNaughton Park on Tuesday.

According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call by the river near McNaughton Park around 4 p.m. First responders were able to locate two unresponsive male 16-year-olds. Narcan was administered, and both teens were taken to the hospital.

One teen was revived and the second was pronounced deceased. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The Elkhart Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Elkhart Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

