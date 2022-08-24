Indiana Department of Education unveils new statewide tutoring program

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced a new statewide tutoring program.

On Wednesday, IDOE launched the “Indiana Learns” statewide grant program. “Indiana Learns” gives applicable families up $1,000 to spend on approved tutoring. The program aims to provide families across the state with high-dosage math and English tutoring. The state seeks to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once a family has registered, they can manage their account and find participating learning partners in an online platform that will be available by Saturday, October 1. The platform will also include helpdesk resources.

Student qualifications for the Indiana Learns tutoring grant are enclosed below:

  • Legally reside in Indiana.
  • Be enrolled at a traditional public, charter or accredited non-public school.
  • Qualify for Federal Free or Reduced Lunch.
  • Have scored below proficiency in both math and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third or fourth grader in 2022.
  • Note: Approaching proficiency will not qualify.

To register as either a student or tutor, simply click here.

