Granger business offers home décor, DIY classes

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Granger business is making sure you can achieve your dream design inside your home.

Restyled Furnishing opened five years ago on State Road 23.

The business sells various home décor items from local vendors.

But if you’re looking to create something or spruce up a piece of furniture inside your home, they can help you with that too.

The business offers plenty of DIY classes.

“We supply all the materials that you need for the class,” said Deb Kraska, the owner. “You just get to have fun for a couple hours and relax and create something that you get to take home.”

