First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Warm Today, Storm Chances Thursday

The sunshine continues through the day and into the beginning of Thursday before rain chances return to the forecast. A few Thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs will approach the middle 80s by the afternoon with a light breeze from the north and west. A great day to catch some rays along the lake shore if you are able. Humidity remains low. High of 84 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a light breeze from the north. That will allow things to cool off again, back into the lower 60s by Thursday morning. Winds turn calm during the morning. Low of 62 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to begin the day. Increasing clouds through the middle of the day and afternoon ahead of our rain chances. A few scattered showers or storms move in later in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could linger into the early hours of Friday. A few heavy downpours are possible. No severe weather is expected. High of 84 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the early morning. By the morning rush things will be drying out and we will see clouds breaking as well. Clouds will continue to clear by the afternoon with sunshine breaking out across Michiana. The humidity will be up a touch heading into the weekend. Highs will remain in the lower 80s through the afternoon. High of 81 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: More sunshine will be present for Saturday as the temperatures begin to rise into the middle to upper 80s by Sunday. Rain chances will return as another system moves into the region by the end of the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible by Sunday evening. More storms are possible into early next week. Temperatures remain in the lower to middle 80s and the humidity will increase. Things begin to cool off a bit heading into Labor Day Weekend. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 83

Tuesday’s Low: 56

Precipitation: 0.00″

