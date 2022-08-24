Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive map to help students find free Wi-Fi

Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools and enFocus have launched an interactive open Wi-Fi map.

The map shows locations where students can access free internet while not at school. Over 100 locations are listed, including libraries, coffee shops, parks, and community centers.

Recent data shows at least 22-percent of students in the Elkhart Community Schools district lack at-home internet.

The open Wi-Fi map can be accessed on the Elkhart Community Schools’ technology services website. Just click on the “Internet” tab at the top right-hand side of the page to find available Wi-Fi.

