Edwardsburg Eddies gearing up for season opener against Grand Rapids West Catholic

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - High school football season gets underway in Michigan on Thursday night, but the Edwardsburg Eddies will have to wait one more day.

They’re game was pushed back to Friday night at Hope College in Holland, where they’ll face Division 5 powerhouse Grand Rapids West Catholic, who rattled off five straight state championships from 2013-2017.

The Eddies touched on handling the expectations and excitement around such a big game, especially as a team with state championship aspirations of their own.

“I feel like this will put us on the map because it’s going to be a big game,” says Brett Allen, senior running back/safety. “A lot of people are saying it’s going to be the best first matchup in the state of Michigan this year, so it’ll definitely put us on the map.”

“I think it’d be naive to say that we’re just going to treat it like every other week because it’s not like every other week,” says Blake Ludwick, senior linebacker. “But try to relatively stay in the same place, so work on who we are and not change ourselves but go hard every day. Obviously, a win would feel great, but win or lose, this will tell us where we’re at.”

