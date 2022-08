BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A new housing development in Benton Harbor is being named after a former mayor!

This artist concept drawing shows the new “Emma Jean Hull Flats” being built in the city.

A new Benton Harbor housing development will be named after former mayor Emma Jean Hull. (WNDU)

Former mayor Emma Jean Hull led Benton Harbor from 1992 to 1996.

Leasing is expected to begin in 2023.

