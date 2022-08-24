2nd Congressional District Democrats pick Paul Steury to run in special election

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In what comes as little surprise, 2nd Congressional District Democrats formally selected Paul Steury to run in a special election during a party caucus Tuesday night in Lakeville.

It comes in the wake of the tragic death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. On Saturday, district Republicans selected Rudy Yakym for the special election to complete Walorski’s term.

The special election will be held at the same time as the general election on Nov. 8.

So far, the campaign trail has taken Steury to several pro-choice rallies, to every county fair in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and 13 parades.

“I’m going around just making sure I’m meeting as many people as possible, so they know who I am and know I’m there to listen to them and really want to be their representative,” Steury says.

Steury, who won his party’s nomination in May, is a 59-year-old married father of two, who has spent about three decades working mainly in education.

