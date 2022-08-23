Warsaw police ask for public’s help following automobile thefts

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the last two weekends, the Warsaw Police Department reported two separate rashes of stolen vehicles and theft from automobiles at residential areas west of downtown and along Parker Street.

“It’s a little concerning, we’re right by a school, you know, there’s senior housing over here. The Bowen center’s right over here, it’s really, a little bit scary,” said Ashley Gaff, a resident of Kuder Estates.

According to police, a car was reported stolen from Kuder Estates, as well as multiple reported auto break-ins.

Police told 16 News Now that they believe the incidences to have been connected, and have urged residents and the public to be on the lookout.

“It’s a little bit concerning because I’m wondering if they’re going to start coming into apartments,” Gaff said.

Kuder Estates resident, Hayden Harter told 16 News Now that he has considered moving because of the crime.

“There’s cars like I said, been stolen, people been breaking in. The cops are trying to work on it, but I think the people will be back,” Harter said.

According to police, they have anticipated a return as well, which is why Captain Brad Kellar advised residents to keep their doors locked, stay aware of their surroundings, and if they have surveillance cameras, to check them for suspicious activity.

“If I come out late at night, what if something happens to someone. If they happen to walk out while someone’s breaking into a car, somebody could get hurt,” Gaff said.

Residents like Ashley Gaff told 16 News Now that they were fearful of the recent events, and planned to put in their own surveillance camera, and hoped the apartment complex would as well.

“They’re actually talking about putting up a security system, because they’ve never had this issue before and now they’re a little bit more concerned about it,” Gaff said.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department’s Detective Division.

Warsaw Police Department: 574-372-9515

