Traveling exhibit from NASA comes to the Coloma Public Library
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - The Coloma Public Library is hosting a traveling exhibit from NASA.

It’s called From Our Town to the Moon, Mars and Beyond.

After writing a grant, the library was one of eight other libraries in the country chosen to host the exhibit.

The exhibit features interactive hands-on experiences like quizzes, digital puzzles, videos and even a green screen.

“We’ve had people drive from other states to come see our display,” said Mary Harrison, the library’s director. “Hundreds of people have walked through our doors.”

Visitors do not need a library card to view the exhibit. It will be on display until September 2.

The Coloma Public Library is open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Interactive exhibit at the Coloma Public Library
Space puzzles and forecasting at Coloma Public Library

WNDU FOG TUESDAY MORNING
