Teen charged in 2020 deadly Mishawaka shooting pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teen who was charged in connection with a deadly shooting at Central Park in Mishawaka back in December 2020 has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, was one of two teens who was arrested in the shooting that killed Vincenzo Trozzy, 18, of Osceola on Dec. 15, 2020. Joseph McFarland Jr. of Mishawaka, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was also shot and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

A jury found Tayshawn Malczynski guilty of attempted murder nearly a month ago. However, the jury was unable to come to a decision on whether he was guilty of any crimes associated with the death of Trozzy.

The Court set a hearing on the remaining counts for Tuesday. After consulting with the victim’s family, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office reached an agreement with the defense on that charge.

A judge conditionally accepted a plea to voluntary manslaughter. As part of the plea agreement, Malczynski also admitted to a firearm enhancement, and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to dismiss Count II, attempted. robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Malczynski is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25.

Daniel Allen (St. Joseph County Jail)

Meanwhile, Daniel Allen, 18, of South Bend is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with this shooting.

According to charging documents, the shooting happened while Allen attempted to steal marijuana from Trozzy and McFarland.

