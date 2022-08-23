South Bend man accused of murder, robbery appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man accused of murder and robbery was in court Tuesday morning for his initial hearing.

Cecil Huston, 32, is accused of killing Anthony Long, 38, of Elkhart back on Feb. 26 at W. Monroe Street and S. Lafayette Boulevard in South Bend.

Huston was taken into custody earlier this month and is being held without bond. He’s facing the following charges:

Count I: Murder

Count II: Felony Murder

Count III: Armed Robbery, a level 3 felony

Count IV: Firearm Enhancement

If convicted on all charges, he faces over 65 years behind bars.

Huston is due back in court Jan. 31.

Cecil Huston (St. Joseph County Jail)

