Republican leaders select new St. Joseph County GOP Chairman

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Republican leaders selected a new St. Joseph County party chairman.

Tyler Gillean will be the new chairman. He will take over for Zach Potts who died in an accident that killed 3 others including Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

Gillean says his goal is to deliver wins for the working people and families of St. Joseph County in a way that honors the memory of Zach, Jackie, and Emma.

