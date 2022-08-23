Republican leaders select new St. Joseph County GOP Chairman

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Republican leaders selected a new St. Joseph County party chairman.

Tyler Gillean will be the new chairman. He will take over for Zach Potts who died in an accident that killed 3 others including Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

Gillean says his goal is to deliver wins for the working people and families of St. Joseph County in a way that honors the memory of Zach, Jackie, and Emma.

