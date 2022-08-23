Pulaski County councilman sentenced to probation after voting outside precinct residence

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Pulaski County councilman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to felony charges of voting outside his precinct residence

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, Brian Young was sentenced to three years in the department of corrections, with all the sentence suspended to be served on probation. This means no jail time will be executed.

Young was also ordered to write a letter to apologize to the citizens and to the Pulaski County Council.

As a part of the plea agreement, Young may not file to run for any office while serving his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.