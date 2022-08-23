Police: Suspect in Oklahoma deputy shooting planned to kill

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County...
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Swartz. Authorities said Swartz was shot and killed and a second deputy wounded while the two were serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.(Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police say the man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy sheriff and wounding another planned to kill law enforcement officers.

Oklahoma City police Chief Wade Gourley said Tuesday that evidence inside the home where Benjamin Plank was showed he was “100%” ready to kill any officer.

Plank was arrested on murder, shooting with intent to kill and other warrants after the Monday shooting death of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz and wounding of Deputy Mark Johns.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said the deputies were serving eviction papers when they were shot. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Plank’s behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car collided with a bicycle on State Road 2 near US 20.
Officials identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph County
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Mishawaka Police reporting recent thefts of wallets from purses
Emily Carr, 16, was killed on August 20 after two cars collided south of Argos, IN.
Argos Community comes together after car crash kills 16-year-old
Averius Molik
Man pleads guilty to charge related to death of 6-month-old son

Latest News

A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday.
Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul
FILE - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an...
Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. Recent merger plans...
Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you
It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road.
Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash
Police say it happened just before 7:50 p.m. on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane.
Officials identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph County