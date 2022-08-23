One dead after fatal hit-and-run on State Road 2

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a fatal crash involving a car and bicycle.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred on State Road 2 near Chapel Lane around 8 p.m. on Monday. Both the bicyclist and the driver of the vehicle were traveling west. The westbound lanes on State Road 2 have been closed until the investigation is concluded.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

FACT is currently investigating.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.