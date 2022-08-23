Medical Moment: How a tiny worm could hold the key to curbing obesity.

(WNDU) - You eat healthy, you exercise, yet the numbers on the scale just nudge their way up. If you wonder why your health habits mirror that of a friend’s but she’s skinny and your are not, researchers at the University of Virginia say genes may play a big part.

With more than 41 percent of Americans considered obese, it’s a critical question: When diet and exercise fail, what else can people do to get to a healthy weight?

“We really need to develop drugs that are safe and that can be used for the average person,” said Eyleen O’Rourke, a professor of genomics at UVA Health.

Researchers at the University of Virginia have taken the first steps by studying a tiny invertebrate, a worm called c-elegans, that has a very similar genetic makeup to humans. The scientists have identified 14 genes that may put people at higher risk for gaining weight.

“So, if you eat the same as your cousin, that doesn’t have that variant, you are more likely to be become obese,” Dr. O’Rourke explained.

The researchers have also identified three gene variants that may do the opposite. People with these genes can eat more and maintain a healthy weight. With specific targets identified, O’Rourke says researchers can develop drugs that would inactivate the genes, which in turn, could accelerate weight loss.

Gelesis100 (Plenity), just approved by the Food and Drug Administration in April and expected to come on the market later this year, is an exciting recent innovation in weight management.

Although Plenity comes in capsule form, it is actually a weight loss device, not a medication. The capsules are filled with hydrogel particles. When taken with a full glass of water before meals, the particles expand in the stomach and take up space, leading to the sensation of fullness. The gel particles eventually move through the intestinal tract and are broken down by enzymes and excreted.

In the pivotal randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial about 60 percent of those who followed a diet and exercise plan plus took Plenity lost 5 percent or more of their initial weight. And about 25 percent of those who took it were high responders, losing 10 percent or more of initial weight.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.