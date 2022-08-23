Massachusetts 8th grader written up for wearing hijab to school

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the...
A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the headscarf worn by Muslim women – as “jihab.”(Aya Zeabi via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) – An eighth grader in Massachusetts was told she was violating uniform when she wore her hijab to school.

When the girl showed up for the first day of classes at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School last week, she was written up for violating the dress code.

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the headscarf worn by Muslim women – as “jihab.”

The school admitted the “handling of the situation came across as insensitive” and explained that students can wear religious attire as long as they have a letter from a member of their clergy about it.

The school in Malden, Massachusetts is located about 10 miles north of Boston.

