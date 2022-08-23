Man arrested in connection to Jon Paul-James Senour homicide

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 13.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Antonio White shot and killed Jon Paul-James Senour in broad daylight. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of S. Michigan Street in South Bend.

Police say White was charged back in July, but the case was sealed in order for police to capture him without incident.

White is already in the Elkhart County Jail on an unrelated matter. He faces charges of murder, and illegally possessing a gun.

If convicted on both charges he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

