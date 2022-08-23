Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Preseason Special

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is less than two weeks away from its season opener at Ohio State!

And to celebrate the return of football, we’ll be airing a Countdown to Kickoff preseason special on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. to get you prepared for the upcoming season!

WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby, 16 Sports Director Matt Loch, and 16 Sports Reporter/Anchor Drew Sanders will be breaking down everything Irish football as the team prepares to enter its first full season in the Marcus Freeman era.

The return of football also means the return of the Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll!

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking: How many wins will Notre Dame finish the season with?

  • 7 wins or less
  • 8-9 wins
  • 10 wins
  • 11 wins
  • 12 wins or more

