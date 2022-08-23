Graduate transfer Joseph welcome addition to Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Replacing Kyle Hamilton after his departure to the NFL was never going to be an easy task for Notre Dame.

But Brandon Joseph transferring to Notre Dame helped fill some of those big shoes.

When Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about bringing in transfers, he said they’ve got to be the right fit for Notre Dame. Joseph, who transferred in from Northwestern, is a perfect fit—both on and off the field. The preseason All-American has already made an impact in the Blue-Gold Game and during fall camp.

Safeties coach Chris O’Leary and Joseph both touched on the fit between Notre Dame and the graduate student safety.

“He’s a perfect fit,” O’Leary says. “And when you look at it like what kind of guys fit, they have to fit our culture, and that’s not just on the field. That’s work ethic, that’s they operate in the classroom, how they operate off the field. So, he checks all those boxes and then when he crosses the lines, he’s a smart, instinctual football player. And all those things fit perfectly within our culture and our team.”

“It’s been great for me,” Joseph says. “I used to think, lead by example. Just go out there and go as hard as you can, but what do you do when every senior’s out there going as hard as they can? Everyone’s leading by example, so you’ve got to do a little bit more. You’ve got to be vocal; you’ve got to move guys along with you. You’ve got to make sure everyone’s getting better alongside you, and so it’s been great for me to come to such a senior, old team that has such a great foundation already set.”

Joseph was named to the AP Preseason All-America Second Team. Three other Golden Domers were also named All-Americans, including center Jarrett Patterson (First Team), defensive end Isaiah Foskey (First Team), and tight end Michael Mayer (Second Team).

Joseph was also selected as a Walter Camp Second Team All-American for this upcoming season, which begins on Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

