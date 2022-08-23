First Alert Forecast: Morning Patchy Dense Fog, Sunny and Warm Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Patchy areas of dense fog across Michiana during the morning. Be prepared for changing visibilities and a few extra minutes on your way out the door. Visibilities will improve as the morning goes on. A few high clouds along with sunshine will continue through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a light breeze from the north and west. Overall, a very nice day once the fog dissipates by the late morning. High of 81 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and temperatures turning cooler overnight. Temps will fall back into the upper 50s with calm winds. Areas of patchy fog will again be possible by the early morning of Wednesday. Low of 58 degrees. Winds Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs again back into the lower to middle 80s. Humidity will remain lower before increasing through the end of the week. Another very nice day after a bit of patchy fog possible in the morning. High of 84 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to begin the day with an increase of some clouds throughout the afternoon. A few scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible as a bit of moisture moves our way from the upper Midwest. Scattered showers could continue into the evening and linger into early Friday. High of 83 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A few showers on Friday morning are possible. We stay dry for the beginning of the weekend and most of the day on Sunday before our next chance of rain. We will see some sunshine but also an increase in humidity through the weekend. More rain chances come into play late Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Staying mild with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, August 22nd, 2022

Monday’s High: 82

Monday’s Low: 58

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.