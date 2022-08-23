Family of 7 traveling across country suffer carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

A family of seven was hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning. (SOURCE: KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro, Jeffrey Bullard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Texas family of seven traveling across the country is recovering after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Aug. 21, the family’s vehicle, carrying five children, two adults and a large dog, was on the road for seven hours when the occupants noticed they were starting to feel sick in Missouri, KFVS reported.

The family stopped at a gas station when the five children became unresponsive, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the scene to detect carbon monoxide using devices. Officials said the devices showed levels of the odorless and colorless gas, and the family was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Medical Center in Sikeston said the family was released from the hospital and expected to survive.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department was holding the family’s dog until they were out of the hospital.

The sheriff’s department urged drivers and travelers to ensure their vehicles were regularly maintained and repaired to avoid situations involving carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a car collided with a bicycle on State Road 2 near US 20.
Officials identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph County
It required special heavy machinery operators to remove the crane due to its unstable position.
Tree-cutting crane flips over, crashes into home
Mishawaka Police reporting recent thefts of wallets from purses
Emily Carr, 16, was killed on August 20 after two cars collided south of Argos, IN.
Argos Community comes together after car crash kills 16-year-old
Averius Molik
Man pleads guilty to charge related to death of 6-month-old son

Latest News

A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday.
Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul
FILE - Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an...
Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012. Recent merger plans...
Amazon keeps growing, and so does its cache of data on you
It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road.
Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash
Police say it happened just before 7:50 p.m. on W. Western Avenue near Chapel Lane.
Officials identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph County