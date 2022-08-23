Entrepreneur showcase spotlights women-owned businesses in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Women-owned businesses shared the spotlight at a local business showcase in South Bend!

C2 Your Health Women’s Initiative Inc. hosted the event inside the Rio Park events building Tuesday afternoon. More than 40 Michiana women-owned businesses highlighted their product lines, services, and more.

The goal is to demonstrate, celebrate, and showcase local women entrepreneurs

“We’re the only ones they have,” said Cindy Cohen, founder of the C2 Your Health Women’s Initiative Inc. “We are out here advocating for them, networking, talking about them, providing mentoring. I mean really this is really for a lot of women that have gotten out in the community and said, ‘We are business owners and we are important. Pay attention to us. We have something to say.’”

