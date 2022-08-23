Elkhart man dies after single-vehicle crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an early Tuesday morning crash that left one person dead.

It happened just before 4:20 a.m. on E. Beardsley Avenue near the intersection of Osolo Road. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Beardsley in the 1800 block when it drove off the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole.

The driver and single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene but did not have obvious signs of injury. He’s been identified as Randy P. Neal, 50, of Elkhart.

The crash remains under investigation, and the official cause of death will be a determination made by the Coroner’s Office.

