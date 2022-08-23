Courts at several South Bend parks getting major overhaul

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is about to get more pickleball friendly.

A contract worth nearly $1.6 million was awarded Tuesday. It will replace 17 basketball and tennis courts at five different neighborhood parks throughout the city (Boehm, Voorde, St. Clair, Boland, and Brownfield).

The work will be done in a way that increases the city’s pickleball playing capacity.

“All of our tennis courts are going to be double striped to accommodate pickleball as well,” says South Bend Venues Parks and Arts Director Aaron Perri. “Boehm Park is the only exception. Boehm Park is going to turn into a 100-percent pickleball facility. There will be eight dedicated pickleball courts by late this fall. So, we want to make sure we have high quality facilities for people to really enjoy, that really, all age, family friendly activity.”

Many of the courts in question are in such bad shape that they’ve been closed to the public since the pandemic.

“Some of these have been over 25 years since they’ve had major attention,” Perri says. “Our asphalt playing surfaces are just like the streets. You see potholes, cracks, and you can only repair those so many times. It’s a situation where you have to effectively tear them all up and start over.”

The city has a total of 36 courts in 11 different neighborhood parks. It’s hoped that another contract will be awarded next year to redo another 19 courts at the six remaining parks.

