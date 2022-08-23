3 hurt in Fulton County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Fulton County Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 2:05 p.m. on State Road 14 and County Road 650 West. Police say a 2017 blue Hyundai Tucson was driving west on State Road 14 when it crossed the center line and hit an Indiana Department of Transportation freightliner.

After crashing into the INDOT semi, the blue Hyundai continued west and hit a 2014 Ford Econoline that was traveling behind the INDOT semi.

Two passengers in the Hyundai Tucson were seriously injured and flown to the hospital. The driver of the Ford Econoline was also taken to the hospital with less serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

