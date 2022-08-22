Warsaw Police reporting uptick in thefts from vehicles & thefts of vehicles

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Warsaw Police Department says it has experienced two separate rashes of thefts from vehicles and thefts of vehicles over the last two weekends.

Police believe these thefts are occurring with multiple suspects operating in the city and Kosciusko County at the same time.

Police provided the following tips to prevent thefts:

Please lock the doors of your homes and vehicles. While this won’t stop all thefts, it is still a deterrent in many opportunities where crime can happen. Be aware of your surroundings. If you see vehicles or foot traffic in your neighborhood that seems uncommon, please contact the police department so it may be investigated. These thefts have been taking place between late evening and early morning hours. If you have surveillance cameras, please check them, specifically for last night into this morning. Any video surveillance may be beneficial as police continue to investigate these crimes. Even if your residence was not involved, your camera may have picked something up. Please call (574) 372-9515 so police can get a copy of the surveillance.

Police say the most recent crime spree appears to have affected areas west of downtown and areas along Parker Street. Additionally, a vehicle was stolen from Kuder Estates and several vehicles were ransacked in the apartment’s parking lot.

If you have any information that may be helpful, please call the Warsaw Police Department at (574) 372-9515 and ask for the Detective Division.

