Travis Tritt to perform at The Lerner Theatre

The show will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
The show will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.(The Lerner Theatre)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Country Music Association and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this upcoming December.

The show, which will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., will include Tritt’s band. Attendees will hear some of Tritt’s biggest hits, such as “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Friends of The Lerner member tickets will go on presale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Ticket prices range from $55 to $95.

For more information, visit The Lerner Theatre’s website or call The Lerner Box Office at (574) 293-4469.

